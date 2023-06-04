The first known player to reach max level Of Diablo 4 has arrived. It’s about the Diablo 4 streamer and YouTuber”Rob2628” who reached level 100 in Blizzard’s RPG after nearly three days of almost continuous play. His success makes him the first person to reach the milestone and announce it publicly.

Speaking of Rob, the streamer he played almost exclusively in groups most of the time. He achieved his goal by beating a player who was about one level below him and two other players who were about two levels below him. This difference might seem minimal but the latest levels of Diablo 4 require great effort and time to obtain.

In total, Rob’s playing time to reach max level was about 54 hours after launchand the exponential increase in required XP is estimated to make the last ten levels nearly as long to complete as the first 90 combined.

Rob then used some kind of trick, which caused some criticism. Using a party exploit (related to the lead player leaving the party), you can quickly and easily reset the current instance of the dungeon you are in. This allowed Rob’s team to farm the “Champion’s Demise” dungeon over and over again, taking down a large number of Elite enemies in rapid succession, thanks in part to the power of Rob’s character (a Barbarian, before the recent nerf).

Criticisms aside, the game allowed you to do that, so in a way it’s only right that it did.