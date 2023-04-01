There Beta Of Diablo 4 has come to an end, and Blizzard has released a number of interesting statistics about it. As can be guessed, the enemies that put the players in the most difficulty were The Butcher And Ashava, which together killed more than ten million people. Furthermore, the company has disclosed that users have accumulated over 61 million hours of gameplay, making it the largest Beta of the entire saga Diablo.

The necromancer and it sorcerer they have been the most used classes by the players. The interesting thing is that the first of the two was only made available during one of the two weekends Beta. This leads us to think that the two classes are not well balanced, but on the other hand it was the same blizzards stating that “classes may not have the same power at level 5”.

Returning to the strongest enemies of the Betathere’s a really impressive statistic that pertains Ashava, which killed 10,163,397 players, compared to 107,426 deaths. This means that for every death, Ashava killed a whopping 95 players! It really seems that we are facing one of the toughest enemies of Diablo 4. The game will be released on June 6, 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S And pc.