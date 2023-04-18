Blizzard Entertainment announced that Diablo 4 entered into Gold phase and which will therefore be ready for the launch which will take place on June 6, 2023. The awaited news was released through the company’s social channels, including Twitter:

What does entering the Gold phase mean? That the final version of the game is ready for print and retail distribution, physical and digital. Of course, the work on Diablo 4 will continue even post Gold, considering the nature of the game, but it is still an important moment for every video game, which indicates its closure and the arrival of the showdown with the gamers.

Diablo is one of the main series in the hands of Blizzard Entertainment. The first chapter dates back to 1996, while the second to 2000. Since then, only one of the new main chapters has been seen, Diablo III, dating back to 2012. More than eleven years have passed since then, but the Diablos remain very popular. The remastered edition of the second chapter was recently released and the mobile spin-off Diablo Immortal was released, which caused a lot of discussion for its microtransactions.

Diablo 4 will be released on PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One.