During the’IGN Fan Fest many succulent announcements have been made: we have already told you about what was said about the highly anticipated Lies of P, but now it is the turn of the return of a historical series.

During the event, in fact, the trailer was presented that you can easily see from our article: this one cinematic sequence will accompany all players of Diablo IV at the beginning of their adventure.

In addition to this, the beta period of the game both for those who have made and for those who have not made the pre-order.

The dates are as follows: March 17-19 for those who pre-ordered the title e March 24-26 for those who haven’t. The developers say that the beta will have no time limit and it will be possible to play it until level 25.

During the presentation of these news, Blizzard reiterated that, contrary to what happened with Diablo Immortalon Diablo IV you will not be able to spend money to improve your character.

Diablo IV will be released on consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC) on June 6thbut for those who have pre-ordered the title, early access to the 2nd of the same month will be possible.