To the delight of many players of Diablo 4 among the changes the development team is working on in view of the next updates there are also some related to the use of mounts to explore Sanctuary.
According to many, the mounts of Diablo 4 are not among the most successful aspects of the game. They are certainly useful for moving quickly around the world, but they have more than one flaw. One example is the cooldowns of 10 seconds imposed by the game to get back on the horse after dismounting.
A problem that is further exacerbated when players encounter barricades enemies along the path that the steeds cannot pass. In these cases the player is forced to make awkward maneuvers to get around the obstacles, which is not always possible, or dismount, destroy them and wait for the aforementioned cooldown to end to get back on the saddle. Not exactly the most practical.
Diablo 4 mounts will be able to break through barricades in the future
Fortunately, things will change in the future. During the latest livestream conducted by the Blizzard team, the developers said that changes are coming for Diablo 4 mounts that will make exploring Sanctuary more enjoyable.
During the stream, there was talk of collision fixes and bugs, while in a post on Twitter / X following the stream, game director Joe Shely revealed that in the future horses will be able to destroy the barricades with the charge command and that the cooldown to get back on the saddle after using a ladder will be eliminated.
Unfortunately, at the moment we don’t know for sure if these changes will be implemented already with the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1, scheduled for the next few days, or in a future update. We just have to wait to find out.
