To the delight of many players of Diablo 4 among the changes the development team is working on in view of the next updates there are also some related to the use of mounts to explore Sanctuary.

According to many, the mounts of Diablo 4 are not among the most successful aspects of the game. They are certainly useful for moving quickly around the world, but they have more than one flaw. One example is the cooldowns of 10 seconds imposed by the game to get back on the horse after dismounting.

A problem that is further exacerbated when players encounter barricades enemies along the path that the steeds cannot pass. In these cases the player is forced to make awkward maneuvers to get around the obstacles, which is not always possible, or dismount, destroy them and wait for the aforementioned cooldown to end to get back on the saddle. Not exactly the most practical.