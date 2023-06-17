Game director John Shely unveiled one of the changes that the development team of Diablo 4 has plans for future updates of the game that will surely delight many users: le gems they will no longer occupy the inventory slot and therefore you will have much more space for your loot.

For the uninitiated, in Diablo 4 gems are objects that enhance equipment by giving various bonuses to the character. There are numerous types and you collect galore while exploring and dungeons, quickly filling the 33 inventory slots and sometimes making it frustrating to manage. But luckily all this will soon be just a bad memory.

As explained in a livestream, the development team’s solution is as simple as it is effective: rather than keeping these items in the Inventory they will transferred to the materials or currencies section. You can basically collect all the gems you want and still have all the space you need to store the weapons, armor and trinkets you’ve hard earned by slicing through the monstrosities that populate Sanctuary.

“The idea is to change how you acquire gems so they show up in your materials or currencies, rather than your inventory,” Shely said. “The way that would work is you go and make your gem the same way you do today and only use a certain amount of that material.”

Sadly Shely he did not offer precise timelines regarding when this change will be introduced in Diablo 4, hopefully players won’t have to wait too long. In the meantime, if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our definitive review of Blizzard’s action RPG.