The players of Diablo 4 they would like to see a class similar to that of Paladin added to the game.

In the Blizzard Entertainment title, players have five classes to choose from before creating their character. The above classes are Barbarian, Thief, Sorcerer, Necromancer And Druidand each of them has specific missions during the campaign.

Despite the good variety of classes, some fans would like to see one of the most iconic of paper role-playing games introduced.

In this sense, Reddit user Secondusx shared the desire to see a class similar to that of the Paladin added to Diablo 4, deeming it incomprehensible that Blizzard does not present a “holy warrior” among those selectable given that the story of the title sees angels and demons at war.

It wouldn’t be the first time for Blizzard to add a class in a title belonging to the Diablo franchise after its release. The Crusaderone of the playable classes of Diablo 3was in fact added to the game after the game launches.

Several players agreed with Secondusx’s post and one user suggested that this hypothetical Paladin-inspired class could be called «Heretic».

Another player believes that the Paladin will indeed come to the game, but only with the launch of the first expansion. In fact, Blizzarda will release for Diablo 4 paid expansions but has not yet provided further details on the matter.