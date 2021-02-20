When it comes to talking about a Blizzard game that has been claiming for several years, we find the next chapter in the Diablo saga. After a long wait, the development of Diablo 4 was completed and BlizzConline 2021 was going to be the place where we would know new details. Once the expectation was relaxed when it materialized that it will not arrive until 2022, Blizzard has not wanted to forget what people demand and Diablo 4 exposes information about the open world, PVP mode and much more during the first day of the event.
In an event scheduled for the starting day of this event that takes place this weekend, from Blizzard they have delved into the most interesting details of what this proposal proposes. After having presented a trailer that presents one of the classic classes of the saga, it was necessary to expose details about his adventure.
And one of the most interesting elements that have deepened for Diablo 4 is the open world in which the adventure will take place. It is there where the different classes and the combats will take place throughout the proposed adventure and the exploration is of great importance. In this way unique areas are promised, where even it requires solving some riddles in order to have access. Within these areas you will find unique rewards, but also monstrous challenges.
And within the adventure, finding these unique pieces of equipment can be important to be able to tackle other areas. As they expose, they can include in how you play, because you can find accessories that can enhance some important skills or allow you to explore the map more quickly. And there comes the figure of the camps, customization, and other aspects that have been presented as novel elements that may be of interest to Diablo fans.
Diablo 4 clarifies how your permanent connection requirement will work
Camps can be a strategic location Within the adventure, where suppliers will settle, both equipment and missions, and even access to new dungeons. And delving into this aspect, some have been exposed details about Diablo 4’s PVP mode. This mode takes place in a certain area, cknown as the Fields of Hate, and they are optional. Of course, participating in these games allows you to obtain fragments of hatred, both for overthrowing players and monsters. This resource is very valuable and can be redeemed for in-game currency. Coins that can be extracted from other players if they are defeated in the purification zones that must be used before being converted into a useful resource. It is a PVP system that reminds, a lot, to what was the Dark Zone of The Division.
And with this, a kind of reward mode has also been included, where if a player is detected who is using this option to be able to rob players in an abusive way, they can put a price on their head to encourage other players to search and hunt him down. In this way, you get, in addition to the fragments you have collected, a bonus for defeating him. Now if you survive for as long as the reward is active, it also serves to receive a great reward.
And with all this, it turns out that in the same way that we can customize the mount with trophies, defeating other players also confers a very particular trophy. Ears are featured with the names of defeated players. In the end when they become those Hate Fields fragments into usable fragments, Useful weapons, armor and mounts can be built to continue the adventure.
Diablo 4 will have important changes in its game mechanics
Diablo 4 is in development for Xbox consoles, Playstation and PC. His arrival will not become effective, presumably, until 2022.
