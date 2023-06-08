













Diablo 4: Everything you need to know when you arrive at Sanctuary

But Lilith is not the only threat you will have to face in devil 4you will also have to overcome all kinds of missions, dungeons and challenges which will test your skills through various levels of difficulty, one more rewarding than the other.

If your case is that of a new player who is approaching this franchise of Blizzard that has more than 20 years of existence, We present you with a series of information that you should know so that your adventure through the sanctuary is much more bearable and enjoy one of the most outstanding experiences in video games so far in 2023.

What you should know when playing Diablo 4

What is Diablo 4 and what platforms is it available on?

devil 4 It is the most recent game in the Diablo series and in terms of story it tells us the events that happen after the third installment which first came out on PC on May 12, 2012. Today, more than a decade later, the fourth installment of the series takes us back to Sanctuary to face the threat of Lilith.

Unlike the previous delivery, devil 4 It has a simultaneous release on both consoles (PS4, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S) and PC through the Battle.net platform.

Source: Blizzard

Now, this installment can be found in three different versions in digital format:

Standard: Includes the base game

Digital deluxe: Base Game, Lightbringer Mount, Carapace of Faith Mount, Wings of Inarius and Inarius’s Murloc Pet on DIII, Amalgam of Wrath Mount on World of Warcraft, and Winged Darkness Brown Cosmetic Set on Diablo Immortal.

ultimate edition: Everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus the Temptation Mount, Infernato Carapace Mount Armor, and the Creator’s Wings Emote.

We also recommend: Review: Diablo IV – The gates of hell have been opened and everyone is invited

Basic survival tips

So that devil 4 don’t be torture when you get to your respective platforms, We give you some tips that will help you a lot, especially when it comes to leveling up and the statistics of your character.

Sell ​​everything you don’t need: Money is key in this video game and in addition to obtaining it from coppers or monsters that you eliminate, you can sell all the weapons that are of no use to you. Likewise, destroying those pieces that only take up space also gives you materials to improve weapons with the blacksmiths.

Money is key in this video game and in addition to obtaining it from coppers or monsters that you eliminate, you can sell all the weapons that are of no use to you. Likewise, destroying those pieces that only take up space also gives you materials to improve weapons with the blacksmiths. Store the gems in chests: The gems are useful because you can place them on the weapons and thus improve their statistics, the problem is that these items accumulate a lot. Don’t sell them, better try to save them.

The gems are useful because you can place them on the weapons and thus improve their statistics, the problem is that these items accumulate a lot. Don’t sell them, better try to save them. Look at the attributes of the items : Do not use or get rid of items that by their numbers look useless. Perhaps they have a very specific property and by improving them with the blacksmith you can give them more use.

: Do not use or get rid of items that by their numbers look useless. Perhaps they have a very specific property and by improving them with the blacksmith you can give them more use. Take the passive skills from the beginning : The skill tree of devil 4 It is key in the game. If you invest the experience points in the passives of the skills you choose. You only have one for each skill, they are very impactful in the way you play, gaining advantages on the battlefield.

: The skill tree of devil 4 It is key in the game. If you invest the experience points in the passives of the skills you choose. You only have one for each skill, they are very impactful in the way you play, gaining advantages on the battlefield. upgrade your potions : One of the first quests after arriving in Kyovashad is to visit the potion seller. He will improve your health for the first time. As you exceed certain level goals, you increase this section.

: One of the first quests after arriving in Kyovashad is to visit the potion seller. He will improve your health for the first time. As you exceed certain level goals, you increase this section. Quickly get out of the dungeon: When you finish a dungeon, you think you should turn back when you don’t. Just pull out the exit emote from the dungeon or map and select the exit.

Cross progression in Diablo 4

The cross progression in devil 4 It means that you can continue your adventure within Sanctuary regardless of the platform from which you are playing. This means that, if you start from the PC, you can jump to PlayStation or Xbox with your character and without losing your progress. This is all thanks to everything being saved on the Battle.net servers.

On the other hand, you also have the opportunity to play cooperative in devil 4all you have to do is complete the prologue and reach the city of kyovashad so you can start destroying monsters and demons with your friends.

Source: Blizzard

Teams can only be 4 players and can be organized from the game menu. You can even assemble the group from the Battle.net application playing on PC.

In addition, playing as a team means the difficulty starts to rise. You will have enemies with higher attributes. Now, you won’t have to worry if your teammates have a higher level, the enemies adjust to the level of each player so that the challenge is even for everyone.

A detail that you should not lose sight of; Ideally, the host of the cooperative game should be the one with the least progress or, failing that, that all of them go evenly with the adventure, so that the rewards are of the same level for all or, best of all, they do not remain with a single user. .

How many classes are there? How do they differ?

devil 4 Features five distinct classes: Necromancer, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue, and Barbarian. Each one has very specific characteristics that affect the game.

The Necromancer He is the easiest character to use because he is simple and only focused on dealing damage. This class creates minions from dead enemies. The bad thing about this class is that it is not very good at fighting in short distances.

Sorcerer it is more or less easy to use. It’s good, but not as strong as a Necromancer. His skill system is very easy to follow and generating mana for special attacks is very easy. The problem with him is that he has limited mobility.

Druid it’s a hybrid class with mid-range magic attacks or beast transformations with the strengths of a tank. The Druid’s problem is that he spends a lot of time cooling his moves.

Rogue It is not very easy to use due to its mechanics. It usually does a lot of damage to well-defined targets that affect the enemy’s stats. For example, his abilities can freeze, poison or more. His problem is that several enemies can do a lot of damage to him.

barbarian he is a tank type class that can take a lot of damage and survive, however his attacks can feel a bit weak. The ideal is to improve your skill tree thinking about attacks that do the most damage possible or that take advantage of all the weapons you carry.

What is hardcore mode in Diablo 4?

One of the reasons why Diablo is popular is because of its high level of challenge, especially when players are looking for more than just a simple adventure. In the case of choosing hardcore mode, devil 4 it becomes an experience where mistakes can be very expensive, but the rewards are great.

The first thing to know about hardcore mode is that if you fall in combat, your character cannot be revived. This means that you must start again from the beginning and choose a class again and embark on the adventure again. This is one of the most punishing modes, but it exists for those with the best skill to prove they can finish the game.

Source: Blizzard

On the other hand, You should not lose sight of the fact that during player vs player combat, the rule of dying permanently still applies in hardcore mode. The ideal may be to avoid these confrontations that can be very expensive.

As we already mentioned, beating certain levels and even dungeons will give you access to unique rewards that can only be accessed through this mode.

How does PVP work?

The PVP or better known as player against player, is a very particular element within devil 4 and can only be accessed through a site within the game map. This is The Fields of Hatred. The ideal is to get to this site and activate the point that is used to make fast trips so that you can enter or exit whenever you want.

Entering The Fields of Hatred to the southeast of the Sanctuary map, you activate a quest called Seeds of Hatred, which happens to be the PVP. Seeds of Hatred is now a currency that is only available on this site and is earned by killing enemies, opening chests, and participating in events. It is important that you exchange this currency in the Altars of Extraction so that you obtain dust that you exchange for items that are only sold on this site.

Source: Blizzard

When you bloodmark you activate the PVP within devil 4 and you already have the opportunity to eliminate other players who are in the same situation as you. Be careful, if you get killed, you leave the Seeds of Hatred for other players to obtain. Also, you cannot kill other users who do not have the same feature activated as you.

This game mode makes your games really entertaining and your arrival in Sanctuary is more than just a walk. Would you like to know more secrets of devil 4? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.