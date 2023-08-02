Second Elon Musk, Diablo 4 it does not require any kind of skill to play. The owner of Twitter (X, now), Tesla, SpaceX and more had his say on the matter in a recent Twitter Spaces, during a segment known as “No one talk until we summon Elon Musk” musk). Musk can be heard playing Diablo 4 in the background when asked a question.
“I’m just playing Diablo 4 right now,” he says when asked about Twitter’s rebrand to X, continuing: “You interrupted my Diablo 4 game to discuss what?” Then he promptly reveals that his “character in Diablo 4 is called ‘IWillNeverDie‘” but quickly clarifies that “he’s dead, anyway”.
“You don’t need great skill to play Diablo 4, to be completely honest,” he continues. “It’s not a hardcore skill game – it’s not like League [of Legends] or similar”.
Blizzard’s answer to Elon Musk on Diablo 4
In response to the comment, the Blizzard president Mike ‘Qwik’ Ybarra he said: “Maybe I should ask the team to see how many times he’s actually died – what do you think? I wonder if he’s playing hardcore.”
Clearly, knowing Musk’s character name, Blizzard can access internal data to see his stats, so it would take little to actually verify what his performance is. It should however be noted that Musk he did not claim that the game is easysimply that you don’t need particular skill to play.
Tell us, in your opinion Diablo 4 is a game that requires skill? Certainly it will take less skill to move on horseback with the next patch.
