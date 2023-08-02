Second Elon Musk, Diablo 4 it does not require any kind of skill to play. The owner of Twitter (X, now), Tesla, SpaceX and more had his say on the matter in a recent Twitter Spaces, during a segment known as “No one talk until we summon Elon Musk” musk). Musk can be heard playing Diablo 4 in the background when asked a question.

“I’m just playing Diablo 4 right now,” he says when asked about Twitter’s rebrand to X, continuing: “You interrupted my Diablo 4 game to discuss what?” Then he promptly reveals that his “character in Diablo 4 is called ‘IWillNeverDie‘” but quickly clarifies that “he’s dead, anyway”.

“You don’t need great skill to play Diablo 4, to be completely honest,” he continues. “It’s not a hardcore skill game – it’s not like League [of Legends] or similar”.