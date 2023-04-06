Blizzard has detailed when Diablo 4 owners will be able to get playing early – if they have either of the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate editions.

Diablo 4 officially launches on Tuesday 6th June, but those who pay more can get playing ahead of time – and now we know exactly how early.

Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra has confirmed The early access launch window for Deluxe and Ultimate pre-orders will begin at midnight in the UK on the 2nd June, which is 4pm Pacific on the 1st June in the US. That’s across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

By all accounts, Diablo 4 looks like it’ll be a hit for Blizzard, which saw big interest for the game’s recent beta.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Blizzard’s Diablo boss Rod Fergusson said the test had exceeded expectations for the number of players the developer had thought it would get, with well over a million playing over the course of its first limited weekend.

So what did we think? Eurogamer’s Bertie, Jessica and Marie recently sat down to share their Diablo 4 beta impressions – many of which were positive.

The Diablo 4 open beta launches mid concerns over incentivized crunch in order to get the game done, and periodic staff walkouts as unionization efforts seek to tackle unfair working conditions.