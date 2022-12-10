With a post on the official website of Blizzard, the details of the various were revealed editions digital of Diablo 4 and pre-order bonuses, which also include a variety of content for World of Warcraft, Diablo 3 and Immortal. Some sort of is also on the way Collector’s Edition without gamecalled “Limited Collector’s Box” which will be available for purchase starting December 15, 2022.

There Digital Standard Edition of Diablo 4 is available at a price of 79.99 euros for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Playstation Store And Xbox Store and 69.99 euros for PC on battle.net. Includes:

Open Beta early access (pre-order bonus)

Lightbearer mount in Diablo IV (pre-order bonus)

Diablo IV

Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III

Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft

Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal

There deluxe edition is on sale at a price of 99.99 euros per console via Playstation Store And Xbox Storeand at the price of 89.99 euros for PC via battle.net. Includes:

Open Beta early access (pre-order bonus)

Lightbearer mount in Diablo IV (pre-order bonus)

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV release (pre-order bonus)

Diablo IV

Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III

Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft

Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal

Temptation mount in Diablo IV

Infernal Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV

Seasonal Premium Battle Pass unlocked in Diablo IV

In the end Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition can be purchased at the price of 109.99 euros on consoles via Playstation Store And Xbox Store and for 99.99 euros on PC via battle.net. Includes:

Open Beta early access (pre-order bonus)

Lightbearer mount in Diablo IV (pre-order bonus)

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV release (pre-order bonus)

Diablo IV

Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III

Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft

Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal

Temptation mount in Diablo IV

Infernal Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV

Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo IV

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlocked in Diablo IV (includes a Premium Battle Pass unlock plus 20 rank jumps and a cosmetic item)

NB: for details on when the various edition bonuses will be available for World of Warcraft, Diablo 3 and Immortal we suggest you visit the dedicated page of the Blizzard site.

The Diablo 4 Limited Collector’s Box

As mentioned at the beginning, starting from December 15th it will be available for purchase Limited Collector’s Box of Diablo 4 through the Blizzard Gear Store. Unfortunately, this collector’s edition does not include a copy of the game. For the moment, the sale price has not been announced, while below you will find the confirmed contents:

Candle of Creation

Map of Sanctuary in fabric

Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Artbook

Occult mouse pad

Brooch of the Horadrim

Two Matte Art Prints – 47cm x 27.4cm

We remind you that Diablo 4 will be available from June 6, 2023 for PCs and consoles. At The Game Awards 2022 we saw a new trailer for the Blizzard title.