Two Diablo 4 developers have dropped a big hint about a previously-denied secret cow level in the game fans have been searching for.

As previously reported, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson stated there’s “no secret level”, but this hasn’t stopped fans from hunting for one. There was apparently a breakthrough made last month, too, after a player acquired a mysterious relic that required killing exactly 666 cows.

Now, at this weekend’s BlizzCon 2023, production director Tiffany Wat and associate game director Joe Piepiora hinted the secret cow level might be real after all.

Diablo 4 | Vessel of Hatred | Expansion Announce Trailer

“Did you say cow level?” joked Piepiora when asked by IGN.

“Sounds udderly ridiculous,” Wat added. “I mean, I think I have heard that a lot of players have been out there slaying cows.”

“Just poor innocent cows in the countryside of Diablo?” Piepiora continued.

“Poor, innocent cows in Sanctuary,” Wat said. “I mean, Sanctuary is not a good place to be, even as a cow. I will say, however, if people have picked up any items from their cow campaign… cow slay-age campaign… they should hang on to them.”

“I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Piepiora said in response.

This appears to suggest that the secret cow level does exist after all, whether it was always present or will be covertly added in a future update. Or, perhaps the pair are just leading fans on even more.

Also announced at BlizzCon was Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred. It will continue the story of antagonist Prime Evil Mephisto and is set for release in late 2024.