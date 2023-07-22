L’latest patch Of Diablo 4 it sparked a real uproar among users, and so on the developers apologized for what happened, promising to handle game updates differently from now on.

Deemed “the worst ever,” Diablo 4 patch 1.1 set off a vicious review bombing that Blizzard heard loud and clear, so much so that retract some of the changes introduced with the discussed update.

In addressing the topic during the last livestream, the developers said that reducing the power of the players has been a wrong choiceand although there were reasons behind this decision, the team ensured that this will not happen again.