The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no longer first in English rankingswith Diablo 4 who dethroned him after three weeks of absolute domination. Sales of the game for Nintendo Switch are down 36% compared to last week. Let’s see the top 10:

Diablo 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8: Deluxe street fighter 6 fifa 23 God of War: Ragnarok Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

It must be said that Diablo IV did not sell at launch as much as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4 and Dead Island 2, but since they are physical copies it is not surprising, given the new title of Activision Blizzard will certainly have a larger market digitally, particularly on PC, where the bulk of its user base is located. The digital data will arrive during the week.

The only versions that have arrived in stores are those PS5PS4 and Xbox Series X/S, which respectively sold 67%, 27% and 8% of total copies.

Compared to last week, Street Fighter 6 has slipped to fifth position, with a 48% drop in sales.