Blizzard has unveiled some new details on the Battle Passes Of Diablo 4 and especially on price, duration, rewards, progression and other features of this rather important and much discussed aspect in the structure of the game.

Game director Joe Shely reported various information in this regard, confirming that the game will not launch with one first season simultaneously but with the latter starting a few weeks after its release, in June 2023.

This way, pre-order bonuses won’t give players an extra edge over other users.

Similar to the Diablo 2 ladder structure, each Season of Diablo IV players will see a fresh start to the game. Diablo 4 Battle Pass will cost 10 dollars and players will have three months to unlock all the rewards within it, which is the duration of the Season itself.

Within a Season there will be two Battle Passes: one free for all players and the other for a fee, which obviously contains a greater number of rewards and rarer elements. It is not yet clear whether the price of 10 dollars can also be paid through an amount of in-game currency that can also be conquered by playing, as happens in other titles.

The rewards of the Battle Pass, in any case, will only concern cosmetic items, therefore there will be no objects capable of modifying the gameplay in the true sense of the word. Experience points to progress through the Pass can be obtained by completing various activities within Diablo 4.

As for the progression, it is confirmed that it will be cross platform, therefore it will be possible to carry on the same game on different platforms, pending further information on the matter (it seems confirmed at least as regards PC and Xbox). The Battle Passes should take around 75 hours to complete in their entirety.

For the rest, we have seen that the pre-orders of the game’s Collector’s Box have been opened, while the official release date was announced with the trailer of The Game Awards 2022, set for June 6, 2023.