In a report published by The Washington Post some Blizzard employees and exes have suggested that probably the development team of Diablo 4 will meet months of crunch to meet the release date and publish it in a “good enough” state, thereby avoiding a postponement.

The article includes testimonials from 15 people, who have wished to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, who agree that the game is unlikely to release on June 6, 2023 unless they work “significant overtime”.

Respondents point the finger at one poor project management in the past five years. Apparently initially Diablo 4 should have arrived in stores in 2021, but the plans changed several times in the course of work, with the internal release date first slipped to December 2022, then to April 2023 and finally to that of June 6 2023 announced at The Game Awards.

According to the testimonies collected by The Washington Post, Diablo 4 will hardly be postponed at this point.

“We’ve gotten to the point where they are no longer willing to delay the game,” said one of the employees. “So we just have to get along and figure out how much we’re willing to hurt each other to make sure the game is released in a good enough state.”

One of the developers has instead made accusations against creative director Sebastian Stępień (previously creative director of The Witcher 3 and head writer of Cyberpunk 2077), guilty of having rewritten the game’s script when he joined the team in 2019, adding subplots ” disturbing” based on sexual assaults.

One version of the script was internally dubbed the “rape version” as it had numerous references to a female character who was sexually assaulted. The character description of her referred to her as “the raped woman”. Apparently the employees had to beg Blizzard to change the vision of this script, as the themes covered were deemed out of place.

A Blizzard spokesperson told the Washington Post that the offending story “was thought of more than three years ago under different guidance as character backstory, not game content” and that “it was deemed inappropriate at the time and we went in a different direction”.

Other than that, the Irvine-based company hasn’t commented on the other leaks reported in The Washington Post’s report. As usual in these cases we recommend that you take everything with a grain of salt.