A billboard Of Diablo 4, gave rise to numerous sterile controversies and an official complaint sent to the Australian ADS Standard Community, which fortunately decided to reject it. The reason? Apparently it would offend Christians and frighten childrenamong other things.

The advertisement in question, as you can see in the image at the head of the news, is a billboard depicting the demon Lilith, the release date of the game and the phrase “Welcome to hell, Melbourne”. In short, nothing particularly rough or pushed.

Yet, as reported by journalist Josh Taylor, in the complaint sent to the authorities he speaks of “incitement to evil and Satanism”. Not to mention the nightmares caused to children. Why doesn’t anyone think about the children?

“The words [Benvenuta all’inferno, Melbourne] that are part of the advertising of this game and the image of a devil are offensive to me as a Christian. The image is also inappropriate for my children and has already given them nightmares,” explains one of the people who signed the complaint.

“I find it inappropriate to display such disgusting and disturbing content on a billboard where children see it on a daily basis. It has no context and as an adult of 43 I found it disturbing.”

There are also those who claim that the advertising would bring back memories of the “hell” lived during the COVID-19.

“It’s scary for kids to see it, but even as an adult it reminded me of the hell of two years of Melbourne lockdown. The language and words used are unnecessary to get the message across about the release of this game” .