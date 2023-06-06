Diablo IV Of blizzards it has just been released on the market and has already seen the protagonist of a blaze of excellent votes (our review will arrive shortly).

Rod Fergusson, general manager of the franchise, in an interview with Kinda Funny Games, has now confirmed that we are well two expansions of the game in progress.

The idea is to build your team and structure in a sustainable way, because in a sense you are always on the go.

The manager then continued:

We have to build things in parallel. Right now, while I’m sitting, we’re about to launch the main game, we are finishing the first season and we are working on the second one, we are also working on the first expansion And we are starting the second. All of this is happening right now and we haven’t launched the game yet.

The game is officially released today, June 6, 2023, while the first season is scheduled for mid-July next year.

Now, therefore, we have discovered that an additional Season is in the works and not one, but two expansionswhich will continue the main story, adding drops of legendary items and, who knows, maybe even a new playable class. We will of course keep you updated.