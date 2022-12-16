Blizzard has opened pre-orders for Collector’s Box (in Italian, “Limited Collection Box”) by Diablo 4. It will be possible to pre-order through the Blizzard Gear portal. The peculiar price of this collector’s box is 109.66 euros (shipping costs not included) with delivery expected after June 30, 2023. We remind you that this limited does not include the game, which must therefore be purchased separately.

You can pre-order the Diablo 4 Collector’s Box at the Blizzard Gear Store at this address. As previously mentioned, the price is 109.66 euros. A particular figure, which only makes sense taking into consideration the original price for the USA of 96.66 dollars, which recalls the “666”, or the “Number of the Beast”.

After this little curiosity, we remind you of the contents of the Diablo 4 Collector’s Box:

Candle of Creation : Feel both the blessing of Light and the embrace of Evil with this double-sided electric candle (batteries included).

: Feel both the blessing of Light and the embrace of Evil with this double-sided electric candle (batteries included). Occult mouse pad : Sanctify your space with this high quality mouse pad.

: Sanctify your space with this high quality mouse pad. Map of the Sanctuary : Unroll this parchment to marvel at the lands before you, where Lilith’s hold has taken hold.

: Unroll this parchment to marvel at the lands before you, where Lilith’s hold has taken hold. Brooch of the Horadrim : Proudly display this vestige of the ancient Brotherhood.

: Proudly display this vestige of the ancient Brotherhood. Collector’s Edition Art Book : Immerse yourself in over 300 pages of awe-inspiring artwork that created the world of Sanctuary and its heroes.

: Immerse yourself in over 300 pages of awe-inspiring artwork that created the world of Sanctuary and its heroes. Matte Art Prints (x2) – 18.54″ x 10.79″: Enjoy the splendor of these fine art portraits.

– 18.54″ x 10.79″: Enjoy the splendor of these fine art portraits. NB: Does not include Diablo 4 game, please purchase separately.

Below is a gallery of images of this collector’s box.

Clearly the Diablo 4 Collector’s Box will be available in limited quantitiesso if you are interested, hurry up and complete the preorder.

Diablo 4 will be available for PC and console from June 6, 2023. Through Battle.net, Xbox Store and PlayStation Store it is possible to purchase the Deluxe and Ultimate versions with various bonuses included.