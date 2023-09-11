Diablo 4 is experiencing difficult times in terms of interest from the public, a reflection of the decline in general interest in the game. On Twitch recorded a 99% drop of spectators, after the post-update controversy. The launch of Season 1 does not seem to have improved the situation.

Questionable management

Is Diablo IV already suffering?

Diablo 4 got off to a really good start, with record sales and very positive reviews.

The situation began to fall apart when the live service model has gained strength, with players not liking some changes to the game balance, evidently aimed at promoting monetization, and the lack of content. Blizzard tried to backtrack, but with poor results, considering the collapse of public interest.

As noted by SullyGnome, Diablo 4 viewers on Twitch are now increasingly falling below 1,000 units, with the maximum peak on September 9, 2023 which only reached 2,783 viewers; a huge drop compared to the 278,672 peak viewers recorded on July 20, 2023, with the launch of Season of the Malignant.

Average daily viewership tells a similar story, dropping from 114,212 to 1,492 in just over a month.

It must be said that the decline in spectators in some cases is physiological, in particular for games with seasonal content, but that of Diablo 4 is very marked, considering for example the 14,000 spectators that a very old game like Path has on average. of Exile. It must also be said that it was a year particularly full of releases that attracted the attention of players, such as Baldur’s Gate III and Starfield.

We’ll see if the launch of the second season, Season of Blood, which will take place on October 17, 2023, will change the situation or make it even worse.