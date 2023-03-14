InXile made a sort of commercial, plus a celebratory video, for the launch of the beta of Diablo 4. It lasts more than a minute and is full of demonic possessions and people jumping out of windows.

All right, there’s just a possessed and a flight out the window, but let’s not quibble. The video, which you can see attached to the tweet below, is all about the fact that “Diablo means devil in Spanish.” It seems that repeating it many times in front of your unsuspecting co-worker allows you to suck his soul out.

The best part of the spot is definitely its spontaneity and the fact that whoever made it seems to have really enjoyed it.

InXile is no stranger to making promotional movies for other development teams’ games. For example, in the recent past it did something similar for the launch of Scorn. More recently he dedicated one to the announcement of the release date of Starfield.