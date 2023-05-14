Blizzard’s “Server Slam” weekend is finally upon us, and if you’re “feeling” those Necro nerfs, Diablo 4 GM Rod Fergusson wants you to know that he “hears the feedback” and a fix is ​​rolling out.

“Definitely hearing the feedback on the Necro nerfs,” he tweeted over the weekend. “I’m feeling ’em too. Remember, balance is a journey, not a destination – it takes tweaking to get it right.”

“PSA – We’re in the process of rolling out a server side hotfix buff to Necro skellies,” he added earlier today (thanks, GamesRadar+).

“It will take a while to spread worldwide so we appreciate your patience while it’s happening.”

Fergusson also later responded to a player who reported that goblins weren’t “dropping anything”.

“We’re aware of the goblin issue and it’s being worked on,” he answerbut stopped short of confirming when a fix may be available.

Blizzard recently revealed its plan for Diablo 4 post-launch, detailing its approach to seasons, battle passes and the shop. The developer revealed Diablo 4 will get a new season each quarter, and each will add questlines, battle passes, new legendary items, class balance changes and other tweaks.

Season 1 begins in mid to late July (Diablo 4 launches early June) and to access it, you have to complete the campaign. To work through the season’s battle pass you need to complete chapters that are comprised of objectives. Completing all the objectives in a chapter gets you seasonal rewards, such as crafting materials and legendary aspects for your Codex of Power.