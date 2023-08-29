For a limited time starting this weekend players of Diablo 4 will be able to benefit from Blessing of the Motherreceiving a 25% bonus to gold and experience obtained in any activity, both in the Seasonal and Eternal Realms and regardless of World Level.

Specifically, Diablo 4 XP and Gold bonuses will be active from 19:00 Italian on Friday 1st September until the same time on Tuesday 5 September. You will recognize this gift thanks to the new in-game icon located next to the potions, which indicates precisely an increased rate of gold and XP obtained.

What do you think, will you take the opportunity to farm as much as possible?