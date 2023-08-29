For a limited time starting this weekend players of Diablo 4 will be able to benefit from Blessing of the Motherreceiving a 25% bonus to gold and experience obtained in any activity, both in the Seasonal and Eternal Realms and regardless of World Level.
Specifically, Diablo 4 XP and Gold bonuses will be active from 19:00 Italian on Friday 1st September until the same time on Tuesday 5 September. You will recognize this gift thanks to the new in-game icon located next to the potions, which indicates precisely an increased rate of gold and XP obtained.
Patch 1.1.3 coming this week
The Mother’s Blessing Weekend isn’t the only news coming this week for Diablo 4 players. In fact, Blizzard has revealed that patch 1.1.3 will be released on August 29th. The official update notes are already available on the official website, which includes numerous fixes and changes to the abilities of normal and elite monsters.
