Diablo 4 is undergoing the classic bombing Of negative reviews on Metacritic for the most disparate reasons, first of all the microtransactions, which according to the accusations would make it look like a mobile game, despite being sold at full price.

For example, paprykarz writes, after giving it a 0: “Diablo IV, sorry, Diablo Immortal 2 is a product without creativity that has been cleaned up of the key elements that characterize hack and slash and action RPG games. The item and crafting system it was taken from the mobile game, which means it is not satisfactory for players who expect a deeper and more elaborate experience. Others have commented with similar arguments, complaining about too many microtransactions.

The bombing, however, did not arise only from this. Other players complain about the state of the game, i.e. its incompleteness, with blizzards that it should have launched in early access, since the campaign is not complete. There are also those who compare it to Diablo II, saying they prefer the old chapter to the new, or those who say problems with the servers that would make the gaming experience unstable.

The substance is that the 0 and, in general, the very low grades are multiplying. Currently the PC version has an average user rating of 4.8, the PS5 version of 5.6 and the Xbox Series X / S of 5.9.

