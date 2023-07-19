Blizzard has announced a new Diablo 4 livestream of the series “Campfire Chat” to be broadcast Friday 21st July at a time yet to be determined. It is practically an unscheduled appointment, organized in a timely manner by the development team for respond to many criticisms of players due to the changes made with the last patch.

Let’s take a step back for those who missed the latest. Yesterday Blizzard released Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0 in view of the start of the Season of the Husks, which will open its doors tomorrow, July 20th. The update has not been warmly received by gamers due to a number of unappreciated changes.

Among these are especially mentioned the nerf for all classes and in particular the Enchanter, as well as reduced the modifiers of critical damage, damage to vulnerable enemies and the reduction of cooldowns of some skills, which strongly negatively impacts many builds previously created by players. To all this is added the increase in difficulty of the Infernal Tide and the opening cost of the Tortured Gift of Mysteries.

For this reason, the community in these hours is complaining on social media, with many players believing that these changes have slowed the progression and made some endgame activities more frustrating.