Diablo 4 has recently proposed early access to the beta, for those who have booked the game or obtained a code in an alternative way, such as those offered by Multiplayer.it last week. Immediately, however, there were some problems, with disconnections and above all long queues and waiting times for access. This is nothing strange since it is a testing phase and, in fact, with the arrival of the open beta things won’t change, says Blizzard.

Through Twitter, Adam Fletcher – Global Community Development Director of Diablo at Blizzard – wrote: “I want to remind you that we expect a huge number of players this weekend and we believe that there will be queues and some problems along the way. This is why testing is important and we greatly appreciate the you’re helping us to release Diablo 4 in the best way in June”.

His message is in response to the official one of theDiablo Twitter accountwho said: “As we prepare to open the gates of the Sanctuary, we would like to remind our players that the Diablo 4 open beta is a test designed to ensure a smooth launch. We expect unprecedented traffic and waiting times as a result. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

For dates and times of the open beta on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, you can refer to this news. We also remember that the full version of Diablo 4 will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 6, 2023.

Also note that split-screen co-op is not supported on PC, here’s why.