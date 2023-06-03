The path of Diablo 4 of course it will not conclude a few weeks after the launch set for June 6, 2023, with blizzards which rather aims to support its creature for a long time and stimulate players to stay in Sanctuary as long as possible with a rich lineup of post-launch content.

In an interview with IGN.com, general manager Rod Fergusson explained that the goal of the development team is to support Diablo 4 as a true live service, with the seasons that will introduce new missions and stories unrelated to that of the base game.

“Regarding Diablo 4 support as a live service, we definitely want the story to be part of it. The way we structured the seasons is quest-based: there will be narrative questlines”, said Fergusson, who in making a comparison with the previous chapter added that “Diablo 4 will have a richer context during the season and will also have a narrative theme on which all the content, such as cosmetics and mechanics.”

In every season “there will be one narrative questline which will not extend the campaign, but will be a story that will take place in the open world. Because that’s the beauty of the world of Diablo 4, there are so many stories that we can still tell, without involving that of Lilith and Inarius “.

Different speech instead for the post-launch expansions of Diablo 4, which will enrich the main storyline, as well as the gameplay mechanics and the game world.

“As we look to the future of expansions, those are the opportunities where we can continue to extend the game story-wise, mechanically, world-wise,” Fergusson said.

Fergusson confirmed that the Season 1 is almost ready and therefore it should arrive in the second half of July as scheduled. He also added that seasons and expansions, as well as all changes and fixes for the base game, are in the works in parallel.

Previously, the associate game director of Diablo 4, Joseph Piepiora, had revealed that the narrative content of the seasons are time-limited, i.e. they will only be available during the course of the season in which they were introduced.