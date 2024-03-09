Blizzard is planning to launch a new update of Diablo 4 The March 12, 2024 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It's about the patch 1.3.4 and mainly aims to resolve some general issues with the game and others related to the currently ongoing Construct Season.

Thanks to the official notes we learn that the update fixes some problems relating to the Seneschalsuch as the one that identified him as a “servant”, which made the Sacrifice glyph useless.

Additionally, an error related toSkillful Lapidary objectivewhich was uncompleteable for some players and now it is possible to make progress in this challenge even by obtaining the Murmuring Crates.