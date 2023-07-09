During the dedicated livestream, director Joe Piepiora reported that the team is “definitely listening to everyone” regarding this particular feedback.

In the new videos with updates on the part of the developers, Blizzard has therefore reported that it is working on expanding the space available to players for managing their inventory, although it is not yet clear how this will be managed.

In a game like Diablo 4 the storage of objects is an indispensable element, considering that the loot represents the real engine of progression in the game and its management and conservation, consequently, has great importance, which is why Blizzard wants increase the space available to players .

Diablo 4 will have more space for items

Blizzard has not revealed exactly how this additional space will be provided to players, with the team apparently “still trying to figure out how to make it possible“. Indeed, it seems that “We are talking a lot about what we need to do about this, we have good plans on what we can do to improve the situation”, but in fact it is not explained exactly what will happen.

On the other hand, Diablo 4 is clearly a game destined to go through aevolution constant and lasting, as happened with Diablo 3, because they are games developed with the idea of ​​expanding content and with a large community to manage.

It remains to be seen whether this addition is considered structural, and therefore dedicated to all players, or if it will be introduced through an optional option to activate or acquire, even if the latter does not seem to be the case, based on reports from the developers.

