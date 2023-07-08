As explained in the Diablo 4 livestream aired yesterday, where the release date and details of Season 1 were also revealed, the reason for this long wait is that the one for the Gems is only one of a series of changes related to the inventory that Blizzard is working on, and while the studio is working on it as fast as possible, these are changes that take time to conceive, implement, and test to make sure everything is working properly.

As you may recall, last month the studio promised changes to gems, which will no longer be stored in inventory slots but in the materials or currencies section. Several weeks have passed since then, but that change has not yet been implemented.

By popular demand from the community, Blizzard is planning a series of changes to improve the inventory management Of Diablo 4 but you will need to have a bit of patience, as the development team wants to make sure they get things right.

Words from the Diablo 4 team

“I’ll say right away that we’ve definitely all heard that,” associate game director Joe Piepiora said in response to a question from fans about the shortage of inventory space. “We’re talking a lot about what we need to do, we have some very good plans to improve the situation. I know it’s frustrating to hear me say this, but the reality is we’re moving very, very fast on this and we’re looking to provide more room in the future, we’re figuring out how to make that happen.”

“A mistake some people make is the idea that development time is only what is needed to implement elements,” added director Rod Fergusson, “but that’s not the case: it’s also what is needed for testing and to make sure everything is is robust and stable. We have some heroic engineers who can turn things around very quickly, but we also have heroic QA teams all over the world.”

“There are many different ways to reduce the inventory space issue – gems are one example of what we are trying to do to start mitigating this issue,” Pierpiora continued.

“We’re trying to move very fast on a lot of these things. Some of them are much more challenging than others. But we’re moving fast on all the changes we can, because we’re trying so hard to make the best version of Diablo 4 possible.” in the shortest possible time to deliver it to the players”.

At this point the hope is that these changes will arrive with the update scheduled for July 18 in view of the launch of Diablo 4’s Season of the Husks. In this regard, we point out that patch 1.0.4 was released just a few hours ago on all platforms.