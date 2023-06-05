In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed that the studio is already working on two expansions For Diablo 4which are added to the seasonal content already mentioned above.

“We have to build things in parallel,” Fergusson explained. “We’re releasing the main game, we’re finishing Season One, we’re working on Season Two, we’re working on Expansion One, we’re kicking off to Expansion Two – all of this is happening right now.”

This is the first time Blizzard has talked about Diablo 4 post-launch content, beyond the season passes, so precisely. In other situations he had used more generic terms. The developer said it expects the first season in July and that each season will run for about a quarter of a year, to give casual players a chance to catch up.

The type of content included in each season, however, remains a mystery. However, Fergusson revealed that each season will bring new narrative content that will progress the story and introduce players to the new mechanics of the season.

Also, Blizzard invites us to donate blood and play for launch.