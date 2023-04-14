Through the official site of Blizard, the developers of Diablo 4 have unveiled a long series of changes which have been applied to the game on the basis of the feedback received from players during the beta that took place last month.

One of the aspects that has been tweaked is the structure of the Shipments. In particular, the backtracking required in these activities has been reduced, reducing the need to go back.

“For example, previously it was necessary to access side rooms to interact with structure objectives, leading you to then have to go back along the same path. Now, many structure objectives have been repositioned along main dungeon routes, making it easier for you to reach and interact with them, as well as allowing you to explore the dungeon after defeating themreads Blizzard’s blog post.

Not only that, it has been drastically increased (from 10% to 60%) the probability of a event within the shipment, as well as a number of other tweaks. For example, the time it takes to rescue allies has now been halved to 1.5 seconds, and all rescue objectives now reward the player with a Potion of Healing, the speed of carrying items has been increased, all doors generate a signal on the minimap upon opening making it easier to explore, and facility objectives now always have combat mechanics to deal with.

“While Expeditions offer a wide variety of objectives to complete, feedback from the community has indicated that completing them was tedious. We hope that providing bonuses, such as increased mobility when carrying certain objective items, will make the experience smoother and more varied completion. This change is just a starting point, we plan to extend this line of thinking to other aspects in a future update as well.”

Numerous were also made class changes of the game. In general they have been overhauled so that all have access to enough debilitating abilities and many legendary powers have been updated in terms of effectiveness. In addition, specific changes have been made to the skills of each class in Diablo 4.

“Every time we make changes to the classes, we do it with the idea of ​​making both themselves and their skills more powerful and impactful, and that’s exactly what all the feedback has been for. Some players have noticed that certain skills were too powerful. One of the goals of the skills is to make them interesting to use and interactive in terms of combat and combinability with equipment. We made some changes in this direction, for example with the minions of the Necromancer. We changed them to making them more vulnerable in combat, which will make raising the dead a more active component of the Necromancer’s playstyle.”

There have also been some changes to thegame interface, encounters against certain bosses and certain categories of enemies, and other general improvements. The above are just a few examples of the aspects of Diablo 4 that have been changed thanks to beta feedback and you can find the complete list at this address.

We remind you that Diablo 4 will be available from June 6, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, but those who purchase the Deluxe or Premium Edition can start playing a few days in advance. Here are the details on the game’s unlock dates and times.