The developers at Blizzard are very confident about the Season of Blood Of Diablo 4 and how it will be received by players, not only because of the new content arriving, but also thanks to the numerous and substantial changes made to the game based on community feedback.
This at least is what transpires from the words of lead game producer Timothy Ismay and associate game designer Antonio Watson, who in an interview with GamesRadar+ stated that the second season of the action RPG it will be much more fun to play.
“There are a lot of things that have been very positively received by players. I’ve had tons of conversations with people and they’re excited about the content in Season 2, but I’m also excited about all changes to the quality of life. It seems like it’s enough of a factor to motivate people to come back and play,” Watson said.
“Honestly, with the quality of life changes – we got to play it a lot internally – Diablo 4 is a lot more fun to play. Each improvement is small in itself, but collectively the game feels a lot better.”
Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 will bring with it many changes in view of the Season of Blood
It’s no secret that Diablo 4’s Season of Husks made many players turn up their noses, mainly due to a series of changes and nerfs to the classes which, in their opinion, increased farming times and reduced the fun, in addition to a series of problems already present at launch and which had not yet been resolved.
Fortunately it seems that Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 arriving close to the Season of Blood will be a substantial change of direction. The update indeed it will facilitate inventory management and the maneuverability of the horse and will reduce the time needed to reach the maximum level. It will also give players who have not completed the Diablo 4 campaign the opportunity to immediately start playing the new content for the next season, which includes five new bosses and a vast selection of vampire powers.
