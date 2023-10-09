The developers at Blizzard are very confident about the Season of Blood Of Diablo 4 and how it will be received by players, not only because of the new content arriving, but also thanks to the numerous and substantial changes made to the game based on community feedback.

This at least is what transpires from the words of lead game producer Timothy Ismay and associate game designer Antonio Watson, who in an interview with GamesRadar+ stated that the second season of the action RPG it will be much more fun to play.

“There are a lot of things that have been very positively received by players. I’ve had tons of conversations with people and they’re excited about the content in Season 2, but I’m also excited about all changes to the quality of life. It seems like it’s enough of a factor to motivate people to come back and play,” Watson said.

“Honestly, with the quality of life changes – we got to play it a lot internally – Diablo 4 is a lot more fun to play. Each improvement is small in itself, but collectively the game feels a lot better.”