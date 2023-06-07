Diablo 4 runs better on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S? And how does it perform on PS4? There Digital Foundry video analysis clarifies all these points, confirming the great solidity of the action RPG on all platforms.

Blizzard’s fastest-selling game of all, Diablo 4 aims to deliver an experience at 60fps stable on the latest generation consoles, and to do so it comes to terms in terms of resolution, starting from around 1260p real and performing a convincing upscaling to 4K.

Wanting to find one difference between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Xit can be said that in the more complex phases the Sony platform loses a few more frames, but in principle the two versions appear fundamentally identical and equally solid.

Naturally on Xbox Series S these values ​​are lower, in this case a real resolution of 864p which is brought to 1440p and a generally lower quality in terms of textures and effects, but even here there is very little to complain about, all things considered.

As regards the previous generation systems, in this case PS4, unfortunately we have to make big compromises: the real resolution is equal to 720p but above all we don’t go beyond 30 fps, in clear contrast with what was offered a few years ago by Diablo 3 on the same hardware.

