Through a post on Twitter, Blizzard has shared some statistics of the recent Diablo 4 betarevealing that it was the largest and with more participation in the history of the series.

The Irvine-based company didn’t state exactly how many users took part in the tests, but they definitely were more than 2.6 millionas this is the number of players who earned the Wolf Pack bonus, which was obtained by reaching level 20 with a character.

Overall, the Diablo 4 beta has been played for an impressive number of 61.56 million hours and players totaled 46.92 million deaths, but made up for it by eliminating 29.25 billion enemies. In the clash with Ashava, however, the boss often had the upper hand, since he was killed 107,426 times compared to the more than 10 million deaths of the players. We also learn that the two most popular character classes during the beta were the Enchanter and the Necromancer.

We remind you that Diablo 4 will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One starting from June 6, 2023.

