Diablo 4 is coming, as the reminds us trailer dedicated toearly access to the betawhich will take place from 17 to 19 March 2023. It is a weekend in which all fans who have pre-ordered the game will be able to try it in preview.
For reserve Diablo 4 and get access to the beta, go on official page of the game.
We remind you that by pre-ordering the game you will have access to the following bonus contents, which differ according to the chosen edition:
Standard Edition
- Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III
- Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft
- Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal
Digital Deluxe Edition
- Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV release
- Seasonal Battle Pass unlocked in Diablo IV
- Temptation mount in Diablo IV
- Infernal Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV
Ultimate Edition:
- Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV release
- Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlocked in Diablo IV (includes a Premium Battle Pass unlock plus 20 rank jumps and a cosmetic item)
- Temptation mount in Diablo IV
- Infernal Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV
- Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo IV
Diablo IV is a action RPG in which the player will have to slaughter horde upon horde of enemies to collect ever more powerful loot. It will be playable in single or multiplayer and will give the possibility to customize your hero in different ways.
