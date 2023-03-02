Diablo 4 is coming, as the reminds us trailer dedicated toearly access to the betawhich will take place from 17 to 19 March 2023. It is a weekend in which all fans who have pre-ordered the game will be able to try it in preview.

For reserve Diablo 4 and get access to the beta, go on official page of the game.

We remind you that by pre-ordering the game you will have access to the following bonus contents, which differ according to the chosen edition:

Standard Edition

Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III

Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft

Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal

Digital Deluxe Edition

Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III

Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft

Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV release

Seasonal Battle Pass unlocked in Diablo IV

Temptation mount in Diablo IV

Infernal Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV

Ultimate Edition:

Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III

Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft

Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV release

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlocked in Diablo IV (includes a Premium Battle Pass unlock plus 20 rank jumps and a cosmetic item)

Temptation mount in Diablo IV

Infernal Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV

Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo IV

Diablo IV is a action RPG in which the player will have to slaughter horde upon horde of enemies to collect ever more powerful loot. It will be playable in single or multiplayer and will give the possibility to customize your hero in different ways.