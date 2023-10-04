There launch date of the Steam version of Diablo 4 is October 17, 2023. It currently does not appear bookable, but the various editions that will be purchasable are already listed: the Ultimate Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition and the standard edition.

Diablo 4 it will also come out on Steam . This is very important news, because for years the series has been playable exclusively on Battle.net (first separate chapter published on GOG). So after Overwatch 2, Blizzard is once again publishing in the Valve store, bringing us its most recent game.

Various editions

The edition Ultimate Diablo 4 on Steam includes: Wings of the Creator Emote; Temptation Mount; Infernal Carapace Mount Armor; Amalgam of Wrath mount for World of Warcraft; Wings of Inarius and Inarius Murloc mascot for Diablo III; Accelerated Battle Pass unlocked with 20 rank skips and cosmetics.

There Digital Delux Edition, instead, includes: Temptation Mount; Infernal Carapace Mount Armor; Wings of Inarius and Inarius Murloc mascot for Diablo III; Accelerated Battle Pass unlocked with 20 rank skips and cosmetics

The edition Standard includes: Wings of Inarius and Inarius Murloc pet for Diablo III and Amalgam of Wrath Mount for World of Warcraft.

We imagine that in terms of pricing and updates, the Steam version of Diablo 4 will be aligned with the Battle.net version. Indeed, we are almost certain of it, but we will be able to tell you again when we have confirmation.

Diablo IV Steam page