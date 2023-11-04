BlizzCon 2023 brought with it several new features for players Diablo 4 which they will be able to try their hand at next month two seasonal eventsincluding the Christmas-themed one “Midwinter Disease”, while from Season 3 they will be able to participate in the weekly challenge “Le Forche Caudine”.
Clearly the highlight of yesterday’s presentation is undoubtedly Vessel of the Hatred, the first paid expansion of Diablo 4 which will arrive at the end of next year. However, it won’t be necessary to wait that long to enjoy some new features in the game.
Blizzard has in fact revealed that they will arrive next week 5 unique classy rings which will allow players to access some of the exclusive powers of the Season of Husks. On December 5th, a new enchantment preview feature for the Occultist will be added, which allows you to discover possible affixes in advance before spending resources.
December seasonal events and new challenge with Season 3
Also scheduled for December 5th is the “Zir Slaughterhouse”, a limited-time event that will last six weeks. According to the description offered, it is a highly difficult activity, suitable only for the most daring and prepared players who have already reached level 100, killed ultra Duriel and completed the other challenges of the Season of Blood. Up for grabs is a Glyph of Excellence crafted from Sire Zire’s blood.
On December 12th it will be the turn of “Midwinter’s Disease”, a three-week Christmas-themed event, although the festive atmosphere in Sanctuary isn’t the most cheerful. In fact, players will be asked to explore the snowy and terrifying lands of the Shattered Peaks” and face possible “scarlet and mysterious terrors”.
Blizzard also anticipated one of the new features of Season 3 of Diablo 4, “The Caudine Forks”. This is a new type of weekly challenge, in which players will have to face an expedition to compete in a ranking of their class against the whole world. Players with the highest rank will be immortalized in the Hall of the Ancients.
