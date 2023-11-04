BlizzCon 2023 brought with it several new features for players Diablo 4 which they will be able to try their hand at next month two seasonal eventsincluding the Christmas-themed one “Midwinter Disease”, while from Season 3 they will be able to participate in the weekly challenge “Le Forche Caudine”.

Clearly the highlight of yesterday’s presentation is undoubtedly Vessel of the Hatred, the first paid expansion of Diablo 4 which will arrive at the end of next year. However, it won’t be necessary to wait that long to enjoy some new features in the game.

Blizzard has in fact revealed that they will arrive next week 5 unique classy rings which will allow players to access some of the exclusive powers of the Season of Husks. On December 5th, a new enchantment preview feature for the Occultist will be added, which allows you to discover possible affixes in advance before spending resources.