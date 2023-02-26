Blizzard has decided to promote Diablo 4 during the Milan Fashion Week. The idea comes from a peculiar collaboration between the Copenhagen fashion company called Han Kjobenhavn and the work development team.

Jannik Wikkelso Davidseni.e. the founder of Han Kjøbenhavn, in an interview with NME revealed that the outfit born from this collaboration is inspired by the «dark side and complementary conflict» of Diablo 4.

«Conflict is an important word: there are no emotions without conflict. For me, darkness is beauty. How do you balance these two things? This generates a completely new sensation. […] In that sense I’m trying to mirror the journey within Diablo as well as my own journey.»

Furthermore, Davidsen also stated that there will be a clothing line dedicated to Diablo 4obviously different from the outfit chosen for Milan Fashion Week.

“We’re going to take what we’ve done with this outfit and reduce it to something you can wear every day. This will be the next step in our collaboration.”

As for Diablo 4, it’s less than a month away from the release of the open beta of the game. This beta will be available from 24th to 26th March and will provide an in-depth look at the start of the game, including the prologue and the entirety of Act 1.

Currently, the release of Diablo 4 is scheduled for June 6, 2023 for, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.