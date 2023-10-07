Blizzard has released an interesting one infographic on X, which effectively summarizes the major innovations arriving in Diablo 4 with the Season of Blooddeparting on 17 October 2023 and therefore now ready for launch.
Among the major innovations that will be introduced are i vampire powers, which will allow you to expand the capabilities of the characters with new special abilities. They can be obtained through Mighty Blood and the respective Covenant Armor.
Among the new main enemies we find the Vampire Lord Zir, accompanied by his army of Blood Seekers, as well as 5 new endgame bosses to conquer for higher level players.
New events and much more
There will be new seasonal events Blood Harvest which will allow you to obtain Powerful Blood and fundamental elements to obtain vampire powers, capable of significantly modifying the characteristics of the characters and the gameplay itself.
In addition to this, there are also new, new cosmetic items on the way dungeons and World Events, new glyphs and much more. On vampire powers, we refer you to the news that emerged in recent days from Blizzard, while we remind you that Diablo 4 is arriving on October 17th on Steambut at the moment it must be repurchased if you have already purchased it elsewhere.
