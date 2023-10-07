Blizzard has released an interesting one infographic on X, which effectively summarizes the major innovations arriving in Diablo 4 with the Season of Blooddeparting on 17 October 2023 and therefore now ready for launch.

Among the major innovations that will be introduced are i vampire powers, which will allow you to expand the capabilities of the characters with new special abilities. They can be obtained through Mighty Blood and the respective Covenant Armor.

Among the new main enemies we find the Vampire Lord Zir, accompanied by his army of Blood Seekers, as well as 5 new endgame bosses to conquer for higher level players.