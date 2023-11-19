From tomorrow evening the players of Diablo 4 they will be able to obtain experience points and gold in large quantities thanks to the return of Blessing of the Mothera bonus that will be valid in both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms for a limited period of time.

In particular from 7pm tomorrow, November 20th, at the same time on Monday, November 27, players will earn experience points and gold at an increased rate of 35%. This bonus can also be accumulated with others, such as the elixirs and the experience urn, to obtain even greater advantages.

This is not the first time that Blizzard has proposed the Blessing of the Mother. The first was released to players at the end of August, but only offered a 25% multiplier. Furthermore, since then a lot of water (and patches) has passed under the bridge and several changes have been made to the progression, such as the fact that reaching level 100 is now 40% faster. In short, by taking advantage of the event, players should be able to reach level 100 in a flash, even using a new character.