Diablo 4 it presents itself not with the first, not with the second but with its third launch trailerthis time live action: apparently Blizzard wants to be really sure that the release date of the game, set for June 6, is known to all.

Of course, it must be admitted that an excellent job has been done in this case too and the videowhich tells how heroes are called out by the victims of the hordes of hell, manages to be emotional.

Therefore, having archived the gameplay-based launch trailer and the narrative launch trailer, everything should now be ready for the debut of the awaited new chapter of the saga. You are ready?

Conceived as the definitive Diablo experience, the game will see us choose a class from those available and launch ourselves into the assault of the Sanctuary, facing countless enemies alone or in cooperation and collecting the rich loot they will leave on the ground once we have exterminated them .