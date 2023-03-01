Blizzard has made a long video update dedicated to Diablo 4with new details on open beta and pre-loadbut also a nice closing scene where the team celebrates by taking the supervisor Rod Fergusson pies in the face for charity.

Airing just days after the Diablo 4 open beta dates were announced, the stream saw game director Joe Shely, lead systems designer Meng Song, lead world designer Art Peshkov and community lead Adam Fletcher discuss the content and some characteristics of this awaited test phase, which as we know will take place from 24 to 26 March with early access from 17 to 19 March.

The reward reserved for participants of the open beta, the Bag of the Wolf with which it will be possible to customize your heroes with titles and cosmetic items to leave a mark of the company accomplished even after the official launch of Diablo 4, expected for June 6 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sygFIL_M5do

During Early Access Weekend, you will only be able to access classes Cutthroat, Enchanter and Barbarian, while the Necromancer and Druid classes will make their debut in the open beta period, when you can create up to ten characters to try out different styles.

The developers have illustrated the Armor system in detail, revealed the possibility of challenging a gigantic boss and obviously playing alone or in cooperative, even locally, possibly enlisting a friend who sits with us on the sofa to help us defeat the demons.

As mentioned earlier, all progress made during Early Access will carry over into the Open Beta, but after this stage, any characters created will be purged for launch, where we’ll all start progression all over again. Ah, there will be a new community livestream on March 24th.