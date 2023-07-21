There Season of the Husks Of Diablo 4 has officially begun, offering new incentives for players to explore the lands of Sanctuary and face abominations of various kinds. For the occasion, Blizzard has released a videos with Italian subtitles in which the Blizzard developers tell us about the innovations introduced in the first season of the game, which you can view in the player below.
In the video, the developers offer an overview of the new original story and separate from the main Diablo 4 storyline that will form the backdrop for the Season, with players having to deal with a new corruption that threatens Sanctuary. They will find an ally in Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, who has discovered a way to eradicate this plague, but to succeed he will need our help.
Space too novelty in terms of gameplay, the main one represented by the Abject Hearts, objects obtained by defeating enemies that can be used to enhance our build. There are 32 different types, so you will really be spoiled for choice. There is also a fearsome new boss, Varshan the Consumed, who haunts the dungeon of the Vile Galleries, as well as new legendary aspects and unique items.
First of all you have to download patch 1.1.0a and 1.1.0b and create a character
If you haven’t played Diablo 4 for a while, know that to participate in Season 1 it will be necessary, if you haven’t already done so, to download patch 1.1.0a and 1.1.0b.
The first was published a few days ago and includes numerous changes, some not welcomed with great enthusiasm by the community as they have nerfed many builds and slowed down progression in some ways. The other one arrived a few minutes ago and includes just a couple of fixes.
We also remind you that to participate in Season 1 of Diablo 4 and all subsequent ones, it will be necessary to create a new seasonal character each time, which at the end of the season will be transferred to the Eternal Realm together with all the others you have created.
