There Season of the Husks Of Diablo 4 has officially begun, offering new incentives for players to explore the lands of Sanctuary and face abominations of various kinds. For the occasion, Blizzard has released a videos with Italian subtitles in which the Blizzard developers tell us about the innovations introduced in the first season of the game, which you can view in the player below.

In the video, the developers offer an overview of the new original story and separate from the main Diablo 4 storyline that will form the backdrop for the Season, with players having to deal with a new corruption that threatens Sanctuary. They will find an ally in Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, who has discovered a way to eradicate this plague, but to succeed he will need our help.

Space too novelty in terms of gameplay, the main one represented by the Abject Hearts, objects obtained by defeating enemies that can be used to enhance our build. There are 32 different types, so you will really be spoiled for choice. There is also a fearsome new boss, Varshan the Consumed, who haunts the dungeon of the Vile Galleries, as well as new legendary aspects and unique items.