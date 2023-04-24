Blizzard has released a new video Of Diablo 4where the development team offers us an insight into the classes of the game and the freedom of customization offered by the player, starting from the appearance of the character up to the development of his skills and the equipment obtained during the multiple activities offered by the game.

They will be available at the launch of Diablo 4 five classes, or the Barbarian, the Enchanter, the Cutthroat, the Druid and finally the Necromancer. Each class has various skill branches that players can unlock at will.

For example, it will be possible to focus only on specific attacks, enhancing their effects or giving them new ones, or decide for a more eclectic build capable of exploiting more skills. Once you enter the Diablo 4 endgame it will be possible to use the Excellence board to further enhance your character, choosing which nodes and boards to unlock, thus creating unique characters.

Diablo 4 will be available from June 6, 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Before launch, it will be possible to try the game during the “Server Slam” beta, which will take place next month, here are the details.