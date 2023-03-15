Blizzard has released a new trailer Of Diablo 4 illustrating the contents included in the Ultimate Edition of the game, available for purchase on the digital stores of PlayStation, Xbox and Battle.net
This rich digital edition includes the ability to start playing the full version of Diablo 4 with four days before the release date, set for June 6, 2023 and the Premium Battle Pass of the first season with already 20 levels unlocked. Also included is the Temptation Mount and other customization items, some of which are redeemable within Diablo 3, World of Warcraft, and Diablo Immortal.
Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition can be purchased at the price of 109.99 euros on consoles via Playstation Store And Xbox Store and for 99.99 euros on PC via battle.net. Let’s summarize the contents presented in the trailer:
- Early access to the open beta
- Lightbearer mount in Diablo IV
- Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV release
- Temptation mount in Diablo IV
- Infernal Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV
- Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo IV
- Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlocked in Diablo IV (includes a Premium Battle Pass unlock plus 20 rank jumps and a cosmetic item)
- Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo III
- Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft
- Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal
