Blizzard has released a new trailer Of Diablo 4 illustrating the contents included in the Ultimate Edition of the game, available for purchase on the digital stores of PlayStation, Xbox and Battle.net

This rich digital edition includes the ability to start playing the full version of Diablo 4 with four days before the release date, set for June 6, 2023 and the Premium Battle Pass of the first season with already 20 levels unlocked. Also included is the Temptation Mount and other customization items, some of which are redeemable within Diablo 3, World of Warcraft, and Diablo Immortal.

Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition can be purchased at the price of 109.99 euros on consoles via Playstation Store And Xbox Store and for 99.99 euros on PC via battle.net. Let’s summarize the contents presented in the trailer: