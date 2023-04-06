Diablo 4 is the protagonist today of a new one trailerwhere the Blizzard developers tell us about theendgameor the set of activities and content that await players after seeing the end credits.

The Irvine house team promises that there will be many activities to unlock after completing the main story. Among these are the “World Levels“, of the tiers that increase the difficulty and the rewards obtained.

Once you reach the maximum level, it will also be possible to further increase the power of your character thanks to the “Excellence system“, which allows you to further enhance your skills with practically infinite customization options. The Codex of Power instead allows you to improve the characteristics thanks to the aspects you will unlock by completing the expeditions.

If you’re looking for a challenge you can tackle over 120″Nightmare shipments” available at launch, dungeons already faced previously but with a higher level of difficulty thanks to seals that alter the gameplay and the strength of the enemies. For example, one of the modifiers is the Portal of the Underworld which summons monsters outside the dungeon into the field , making shipping unpredictable.

I”Fields of Hate” instead they are areas where Lilith’s presence is stronger and where you can obtain fragments to purify, which can be exchanged for various rewards, always provided you defeat the other players who, like you, want to get their hands on this loot.

Diablo 4 will be available from June 6, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4. Here are the official dates and times for the servers to open and Early Access to begin.