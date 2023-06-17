Diablo 4 it’s a massive game and the data seems to confirm that the public is progressing calmly through it. The Game Director of the role-playing game has in fact revealed that “a significant majority” of the owners of the Blizzard title have not yet finished the video game.

“First of all, the most of our players he hasn’t finished the game yet,” Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely explained during an official stream. with dungeons”.

With words “this situation with dungeons” reference is made to the fact that it seems that most Diablo 4 users would rather power up in the game’s normal difficulty side dungeons than tackle the Nightmare dungeons…although that’s what the latter were designed for. As a result , soon there will be improvements to the rewards and XP of the Nightmare dungeons, to make them more interesting for endgame players and to encourage them to continue playing in the best way.

Blizzard should also continue to monitor the technical situation of Diablo 4 and solve some problems, which sometimes cause a defeat in Hardcore mode. For example, a player lost their character in Hardcore after 172 hours, the cause of death is a load.