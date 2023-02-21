Diablo 4 returns to show itself with an interesting video diary dedicated to sanctuary worldthe iconic scenario that also forms the backdrop to the new chapter in the Blizzard series, to be released on June 6 in the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions.

A few days after the announcement of the Diablo 4 open beta dates, the game development team wanted to take us on a fascinating journey through the various parts of this settingwhich serves as the battlefield for the ruthless war between angels and demons.

Specifically, in Diablo 4 it will be possible to visit five different zoneseach with its own peculiarities both from an aesthetic point of view and from the point of view of content: an omnipresent element within the experience developed by Blizzard.

In fact, during the campaign we will be involved in an enormous amount of main or secondary missions, and we will be able to face many different enemies while we grow our character and collect more and more precious loot, as per tradition for the franchise.